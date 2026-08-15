Jason Arday, who quit as Cambridge professor last week over plagiarism row, found dead in London

British sociologist Jason Arday, who resigned as professor from the University of Cambridge last week after plagiarism row, has been found dead in London.
Arday, Cambridge’s youngest Black professor, resigned on August 5 after he came under intense media pressure over allegations about plagiarism in his academic work. He cited the “unrelenting level of public scrutiny” behind the resignation.
41-year-old Arday was found “unresponsive” inside a home in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon, BBC reported. His family said they were “in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son”, according to the report.
In a statement, London police said there was nothing suspicious around Arday’s death. “At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, quoted by the Associated Press.
Controversy preceding Jason Arday’s death
Arday was embroiled in a controversy after weeks of allegations about plagiarism in his academic work and questions around his athletic claims and fundraising accomplishments.
The allegations on his qualifications were raised last month by Nathan Cofnas, a one-time Cambridge philosophy researcher who left the university questioning its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Associated Press reported.
Last month, the Times of London published an analysis of Arday’s 2015 PhD thesis highlighting passages that were “identical or near-identical” to an earlier paper written by another researcher.
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British media also raised questions about his claims of raising 5.5 million pounds ($7.4 million) for charity through feats such as running 30 marathons in 35 days and 600 miles in six days, the report added.
Following the allegations, several Cambridge academics signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry into Arday’s appointment.
The university initially stood by Arday, however, changed its stance later, saying it had opened an investigation “following new information about Professor Arday’s qualifications and honorary appointments.”
Arday’s family claimed that he was subject to years of “sustained abuse”, adding that the “misinformation campaign” was too much for him.
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“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone,” the family said. They further said that for three years Arday was “subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him.”
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