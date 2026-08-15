Jason Arday, who quit as Cambridge professor last week over plagiarism row, found dead in London

Torchbearer Jason Arday carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Sutton and Merton, in London, July 23, 2012. (Joe Giddens/LOCOG/PA via AP)

British sociologist Jason Arday, who resigned as professor from the University of Cambridge last week after plagiarism row, has been found dead in London.

Arday, Cambridge’s youngest Black professor, resigned on August 5 after he came under intense media pressure over allegations about plagiarism in his academic work. He cited the “unrelenting level of public scrutiny” behind the resignation.

41-year-old Arday was found “unresponsive” inside a home in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon, BBC reported. His family said they were “in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son”, according to the report.

In a statement, London police said there was nothing suspicious around Arday’s death. “At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, quoted by the Associated Press.