Indian driver gets nearly five years in jail for fatal California crash

The 21-year-old, Jashanpreet Singh from Yuba allegedly failed to brake as traffic slowed on the freeway. (Special arrangement photo)

A 21-year-old Indian national and commercial truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh, was sentenced, to four years and eight months in California state prison on July 14 after pleading guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Shannon L. Faherty imposed the sentence in a hearing attended by families of the victims. One family delivered a victim impact statement. Some injured victims were also present in court.

The case stems from a deadly chain-reaction crash on October 21, 2025, on the westbound Interstate 10 Freeway in Ontario, California, near the Milliken offramp. Singh was driving a red semi-truck when traffic ahead slowed or stopped. According to witnesses and investigators, his truck did not brake, swerve, or take evasive action. It barreled at high speed directly into the slowed vehicles, triggering an eight-vehicle pileup involving his semi-truck, three other semi-trucks, two pickup trucks, and two cars.