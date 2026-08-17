Who is Jashandeep Singh? Indian man deported from US for ‘sexually-motivated coercion’

Indian national among five deported from US. (Photo: US Department of Homeland Security)

An Indian national identified as Jashandeep Singh was deported from the United States on August 3, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which named him among five people removed from the country last week over criminal convictions.

According to DHS, Singh was deported to India on August 3. The agency said Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, was convicted of sexually motivated coercion involving force, burglary, and theft. DHS included Singh in a recent roundup of foreign nationals removed from the United States following criminal convictions.

The department did not share his age, hometown, or details of his immigration history, including when he entered the US or how long he was in ICE custody before removal.

Singh was the only Indian national on the list. The other four deportees were from Guatemala, Mexico, and Chile.

Jorge Martinez-Guerrero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on August 4. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide – negligent manslaughter – vehicle and illegal re-entry. pic.twitter.com/zJIW3crPf3 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 15, 2026

The other deportees named by DHS

Ramon Gregorio Herrera-Ruiz (Guatemala), deported August 4 convicted of homicide, three counts of driving under the influence, and driving without a licence.

(Guatemala), deported August 4 convicted of homicide, three counts of driving under the influence, and driving without a licence. Jorge Martinez-Guerrero (Mexico), deported August 4 convicted of negligent manslaughter and illegal re-entry.

(Mexico), deported August 4 convicted of negligent manslaughter and illegal re-entry. Berta Montano Jimenez (Mexico), deported August 6 convicted of dealing in and manufacturing firearms without a licence.

(Mexico), deported August 6 convicted of dealing in and manufacturing firearms without a licence. Williams Alejandro Cortes Contreras (Chile), deported August 4 convicted of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

What DHS Said

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE officers work daily to arrest and remove people the administration considers dangerous. He said last week’s removals included people convicted of killing, drunk driving, sexual assault, and weapons trafficking.

Mullin credited the rise in deportations with what he called a drop in crime rates to “historic lows” nationwide, crediting US President Trump’s leadership for the shift.