Who is Jashandeep Singh? Indian man deported from US for ‘sexually-motivated coercion’

DHS says Jashandeep Singh, convicted of sexually motivated coercion, burglary and theft, was one of five criminal illegal aliens deported last week.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 17, 2026 08:46 AM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 08:46 AM IST
Indian deportedIndian national among five deported from US. (Photo: US Department of Homeland Security)

An Indian national identified as Jashandeep Singh was deported from the United States on August 3, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which named him among five people removed from the country last week over criminal convictions.

According to DHS, Singh was deported to India on August 3. The agency said Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, was convicted of sexually motivated coercion involving force, burglary, and theft. DHS included Singh in a recent roundup of foreign nationals removed from the United States following criminal convictions.

The department did not share his age, hometown, or details of his immigration history, including when he entered the US or how long he was in ICE custody before removal.

Singh was the only Indian national on the list. The other four deportees were from Guatemala, Mexico, and Chile.

The other deportees named by DHS

  • Ramon Gregorio Herrera-Ruiz (Guatemala), deported August 4 convicted of homicide, three counts of driving under the influence, and driving without a licence.
  • Jorge Martinez-Guerrero (Mexico), deported August 4 convicted of negligent manslaughter and illegal re-entry.
  • Berta Montano Jimenez (Mexico), deported August 6 convicted of dealing in and manufacturing firearms without a licence.
  • Williams Alejandro Cortes Contreras (Chile), deported August 4 convicted of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

What DHS Said

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE officers work daily to arrest and remove people the administration considers dangerous. He said last week’s removals included people convicted of killing, drunk driving, sexual assault, and weapons trafficking.

Also read ‘Trolls wanted me deported’: Karnataka-born founder becomes US citizen after visa struggles

Mullin credited the rise in deportations with what he called a drop in crime rates to “historic lows” nationwide, crediting US President Trump’s leadership for the shift.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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