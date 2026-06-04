Why is Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s resort plan triggering political storm in Albania

Jared Kushner-linked Albania resort project faces scrutiny as anti-corruption authorities investigate the development amid protests and environmental opposition.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJun 4, 2026 11:10 PM IST
Kushner AlbaniaNotably, a special investor status has reportedly been granted to an investment firm linked to Kushner by the Albanian authorities. (AP Photos)
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A luxury coastal development project in Albania which is linked to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has come under scanner after facing growing resistance from protesters. The country’s anti-corruption prosecutors are reportedly investigating the proposed resort.

Thousands took to streets in the capital Tirana for the third consecutive day on Wednesday against the proposed project as police fired water cannons and clashed with protesters. The Kushner-linked project is also facing outcry and disapproval from environment organisations over the development issue, AP reported.

Albania Protest Kushner Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Tirana, Albania opposing a luxury coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over concerns about environmental impacts and transparency. (AP Photo)

Government Support and Economic Ambitions

Albania’s government has supported the project and said the development on the Adriatic coast would be transformational for the country. Albania is aiming to foray in the high-end tourism market and hopes to become part of the European Union.

Prime Minister Edi Rama had proposed to meet the protesters on Tuesday but opponents rejected the offer to discuss solutions.

The Trump Family Connection and Discovery

The luxury project is linked to Kushner and US President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. During an interview with podcaster David Senra earlier this week, Ivanka said that the couple discovered the site by accident.

Albania Protest Kushner Protesters scuffle with police officers blocking a street during a demonstration in Tirana, Albania opposing a luxury coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over concerns about environmental impacts and transparency.(AP Photo)

“We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it,” Ivanka said, AP reported.

Project Scope and Protected Areas

Notably, a special investor status has reportedly been granted to an investment firm linked to Kushner by the Albanian authorities.

The luxury project has been divided into two components: In the Narta Lagoon area which is a wildlife reserve, a coastal development has been proposed, and a resort is planned to be constructed on the nearby uninhabited Sazan island, which is a communist-era military base.

Anti-Corruption Probe and Mass Investment

Heading private equity firm Affinity Partners, Jared Kushner has a separate estate portfolio which is worth billions of dollars, Politico reported. Kushner is also special envoy for peace in Trump’s administration who is directly involved in negotiations related to conflict in Iran, Gaza and Ukraine.

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Albania’s state anti-corruption agency has acknowledged that it has launched a probe into the proposed project but didn’t provide further details.

PM Rama has committed to the project saying, “Albania should not be a country that fears an extraordinary project like this one, where exceptional partners have come together to invest 4 billion euros.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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