Toggle Menu
Japan’s Motegi says US talks set for April 15-16https://indianexpress.com/article/world/japans-motegi-says-japan-us-talks-set-for-april-15-16-5671730/

Japan’s Motegi says US talks set for April 15-16

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet Trump in the United States in late April for talks on North Korea and Japan-U.S. trade.

Japan's Motegi says Japan-US talks set for April 15-16
Motegi said he intends exchange views frankly with his counterpart U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and hold good talks based on Japan’s national interests.

Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday Japan and the United States will hold the first round of trade talks on April 15-16 in Washington, to find ways to address U.S. concerns over the large surplus Japan enjoys in bilateral trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Japan’s $69 billion trade surplus with the United States – nearly two-thirds of it from auto exports – and wants a two-way agreement to address it.

Motegi said he intends exchange views frankly with his counterpart U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and hold good talks based on Japan’s national interests.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet Trump in the United States in late April for talks on North Korea and Japan-U.S. trade.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hillary Clinton: Assange must 'answer for what he has done'
2 After arrest of Julian Assange, the Russian mysteries remain
3 Out of the embassy, straight into custody: Julian Assange's court hearing