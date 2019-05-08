Japan’s emperor reports to Shinto gods week after succession

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito has performed a Shinto ritual at the palace to report to imperial family gods the plans for the main ceremonies of his succession later this year.

Advertising

Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, the day after his father Akihito abdicated.

Naruhito, wearing a headdress and an ancient outfit dyed in burnt orange, prayed at the Kashikodokoro shrine on Wednesday followed by palace officials who carried the imperial regalia of a sacred sword and jewel he inherited when Akihito abdicated.

Enshrined at Kashikodokoro is the goddess Amaterasu, who is the mythological ancestress of Japan’s emperors.

The main ascension ceremony is planned in October, when thousands of guests from in and outside Japan will be invited, followed by a religious harvest rite in November.