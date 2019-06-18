Japan issues tsunami warning following 6.5 magnitude quake

A 6.5 magnitude quake off Japan coast triggered a tsunami warning on Tuesday. The quake, according to the United States Geological Survey, hit 85 km ( 53 miles) northeast of the island of Honshu. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake

Japan’s Meteorological Agency, however, issued a warning for a 0.2-1.0 metre tsunami along the north-west coast of the main island. Bullet train services were halted as a precautionary measure and around 200 households were without power, according to public broadcaster NHK.

It added that nuclear power plants close to the epicentre of the quake remained unaffected.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where many of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

Last June, a deadly tremor rocked the Osaka region, killing five people and injuring over 350.

On March 11, 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives.

with AFP inputs