Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit

Abe, who is pushing revisions to the constitution, strongly backed new security laws that took effect this year making it possible for Japanese troops fight abroad for the first time since the end of the war.(File Photo) Abe, who is pushing revisions to the constitution, strongly backed new security laws that took effect this year making it possible for Japanese troops fight abroad for the first time since the end of the war.(File Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor. Abe arrived on Monday for the historic visit. He will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the 1941 attack. The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when he visits with US President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

Japan’s former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country’s World War II surrender. Yoshida arrived at Pearl Harbor in 1951, shortly after requesting a courtesy visit to the office of Adm Arthur W R Radford, commander of the US Pacific fleet. The office overlooked Pearl Harbor, offering a direct view of the attack site.

