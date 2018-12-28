Japan shows video of alleged radar lock-on by South Korea warship

Toggle Menu
The Defense Ministry's 13-minute video published on its website Friday contained Japanese crewmembers' voices asking the destroyer for clarification but getting no response.

South Korean Navy’s Gwanggaeto the Great-class destroyer DDH 971 is seen from Japan Self-Defence Force’s airplane in this undated photo released on December 21, 2018 by Japan’s Ministry of Defense. (Defense Ministry of Japan/Handout via REUTERS)

Japan has released video footage to prove that a South Korean warship allegedly locked its fire-control radar onto a Japanese warplane off the country’s northern coast, the latest move in an escalating row between the two Asian neighbours. The Defense Ministry’s 13-minute video published on its website Friday contained Japanese crewmembers’ voices asking the destroyer for clarification but getting no response.

Japan alleges that last week a South Korean destroyer repeatedly locked its target illumination radar on the Japanese aircraft off Japan’s northern coast. A lock with a fire-control radar is considered a hostile act, and Japan has protested.

Seoul has denied the allegation, saying its warship used an optical camera while rescuing a North Korean fishing boat in distress. Tokyo and Seoul are also disputing Japan’s war compensation.

