10 rushed to Japan hospital after ‘unknown substance’ sprayed inside train: Reports

JR East suspended services on the up-bound Tokaido Line between Yokohama and Shinagawa stations. (File Photo)

Around 10 passengers were taken to the hospital after a substance was reportedly sprayed inside a train on the Tokaido Line section of the Ueno-Tokyo Line in Japan on May 10, according to local media reports.

The train left Odawara Station in Kanagawa Prefecture and was headed to Takasaki Station in Gunma Prefecture. It stopped at Kawasaki Station around 4.35 pm (local time) after passengers reported the incident, Singaporean daily Straits Times reported.

Passengers suddenly felt unwell, they began coughing and struggled to breathe, local media reports said.

Authorities received an emergency call around 4.30 pm about a substance sprayed inside the train cars while the train moved through Kawasaki City. More than 20 ambulances and emergency vehicles reached JR Kawasaki Station after the train stopped there.