10 rushed to Japan hospital after ‘unknown substance’ sprayed inside train: Reports

More than 20 ambulances and emergency vehicles reached JR Kawasaki Station after the train stopped there, local media reported.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 10, 2026 07:54 PM IST
JR East suspended services on the up-bound Tokaido Line between Yokohama and Shinagawa stationsJR East suspended services on the up-bound Tokaido Line between Yokohama and Shinagawa stations. (File Photo)
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Around 10 passengers were taken to the hospital after a substance was reportedly sprayed inside a train on the Tokaido Line section of the Ueno-Tokyo Line in Japan on May 10, according to local media reports.

The train left Odawara Station in Kanagawa Prefecture and was headed to Takasaki Station in Gunma Prefecture. It stopped at Kawasaki Station around 4.35 pm (local time) after passengers reported the incident, Singaporean daily Straits Times reported.

Passengers suddenly felt unwell, they began coughing and struggled to breathe, local media reports said.

Authorities received an emergency call around 4.30 pm about a substance sprayed inside the train cars while the train moved through Kawasaki City. More than 20 ambulances and emergency vehicles reached JR Kawasaki Station after the train stopped there.

JR East suspended services on the up-bound Tokaido Line between Yokohama and Shinagawa stations. East Japan Railway Company, commonly referred to as JR East, is the largest of the seven Japan Railways Group companies. Trains later operated on Yokosuka Line tracks. Authorities have not confirmed the nature of the substance or the extent of injuries.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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