Saturday, July 23, 2022

Japan regulators approve release of Fukushima water into sea

The regulators deemed it safe to release the water, which will still contain traces of tritium after treatment, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
July 23, 2022 4:57:19 pm
Storage tanks for contaminated water stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima, Japan, February 23, 2017. (REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool)

Japan’s nuclear regulators have approved a plan to release into the ocean water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, the government said on Friday.

The water, used to cool reactors in the aftermath of the 2011 nuclear disaster, is being stored in huge tanks in the plant, and amounted to more than 1.3 million tonnes by July.

Plant operator Tokyo Power Electric Company (9501.T) will face additional inspections by regulators, it added.

Read |Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties

Tepco plans to filter the contaminated water to remove harmful isotopes apart from tritium, which is hard to remove. Then it will be diluted and released to free up plant space and allow decommissioning to continue.

The plan has encountered stiff resistance from fishing unions in the region which fear its impact on their livelihoods. Neighbours China, South Korea, and Taiwan have also voiced concern.

