Japan regulators approve release of Fukushima water into sea

July 23, 2022 4:57:19 pm
Japan’s nuclear regulators have approved a plan to release into the ocean water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, the government said on Friday.
The water, used to cool reactors in the aftermath of the 2011 nuclear disaster, is being stored in huge tanks in the plant, and amounted to more than 1.3 million tonnes by July.
The regulators deemed it safe to release the water, which will still contain traces of tritium after treatment, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Plant operator Tokyo Power Electric Company (9501.T) will face additional inspections by regulators, it added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tepco plans to filter the contaminated water to remove harmful isotopes apart from tritium, which is hard to remove. Then it will be diluted and released to free up plant space and allow decommissioning to continue.
The plan has encountered stiff resistance from fishing unions in the region which fear its impact on their livelihoods. Neighbours China, South Korea, and Taiwan have also voiced concern.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
Explained: What charges could Trump face for trying to overturn the 2020 US election?
India, six others vote against resolution to grant UN accreditation to 6 rights groups
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient
Kichcha Sudeep to host Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. Watch promo
From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: B-town celebs step out in style to welcome Russo Brothers
ICICI Bank Q1 profit zooms 50% to Rs 6,905 cr
A haircut with Steve Waugh, watching Tendulkar patiently wait in line at the cafeteria, and other memories from CWG ’98
Watch: Wind turbine goes up in flames after being struck by lightning
Maintenance matter: Daughters are not liability, says SC
Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and PM’s official residence taken over by protesters: Police
FTX plans partial bailout of bankrupt Voyager’s customers
Pakistan-based writer’s body to honour Sidhu Moosewala, 2 others with ‘Waris Shah International Award’