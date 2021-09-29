scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
MUST READ

Japan’s former top diplomat Fumio Kishida set to be the next prime minister

As new leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament.

By: AP | Tokyo |
Updated: September 29, 2021 12:02:37 pm
Japan South Korea relations, Japan South Korea island dispute, Pyeongchang Olympics, Korean Olympics, Japan news, South Korea news, world news, latest news, indian expressJapan's Fumio Kishida. (Reuters File Photo)

Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has won the governing party leadership election and is set to be become the next prime minister.

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement