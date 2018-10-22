Follow Us:
Monday, October 22, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Japan PM Shinzo Abe to take 500 business leaders to Beijing amid US trade spat

Japan PM Shinzo Abe to take 500 business leaders to Beijing amid US trade spat

China is Japan's biggest trade partner and that relationship has taken on added importance following President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: October 22, 2018 12:53:11 pm
Abe to bring business leaders to Beijing amid US trade spat Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Source: AP)

Around 500 Japanese business leaders will accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he visits Beijing this week, amid an ongoing China-US trade feud that is hurting industries on both sides.

A Japanese government official speaking on routine condition of anonymity says Abe’s three-day visit starting Thursday will mark a further step in returning bilateral relations to a “normal trajectory” following a 2012 spat over ownership of uninhabited East China Sea islands.

China is Japan’s biggest trade partner and that relationship has taken on added importance following President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods.

Beijing responded with its own tariff hikes on USD 110 billion of American imports. The official says North Korea will also be among the issues discussed by the two leaders.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Dancing to the beats of a dhak with a Dhunuchi
Watch Now
Dancing to the beats of a dhak with a Dhunuchi
Buzzing Now
Advertisement