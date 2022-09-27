scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral Live Updates: PM Modi arrives in Tokyo; funeral to proceed amid tensions

Abe funeral in Japan: A large number of uniformed police officers have been deployed around the Budokan hall in Tokyo, where the funeral is being held, and major train stations.

Tokyo | Updated: September 27, 2022 7:33:45 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Japan for former PM Shinzo Abe's funeral. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to Abe. Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe’s funeral on Tuesday.

Tight security is in place for the event which has split the country and a large number of uniformed police officers have been deployed around the Budokan hall, where the funeral is being held, and major train stations. VIPs are to include US Vice President Kamala Harris, prime ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia, Narendra Modi of India and Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and European Council President Charles Michel. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled his planned attendance to focus on responding to a powerful storm, as per a Reuters update.

Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in the western city of Nara. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 8.

07:33 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Why Japan is divided over Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

A lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has triggered a public backlash against the ruling party he led for years.

The rising cost of the funeral, which the government estimates at 1.65 billion yen ($11.5 million), has added fuel to the fire at a time of economic hardship for many. Japan’s last fully state-funded funeral for a prime minister was for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967. Subsequent ones have been paid for by both the state and Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). (Read more)

07:31 (IST)27 Sep 2022
PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Abe's state funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to Abe.

Why Japan is divided over Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

A lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has triggered a public backlash against the ruling party he led for years.

A photograph of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a makeshift memorial at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11, 2022.

Some opposition lawmakers are boycotting Tuesday’s state funeral and a man set himself alight in an apparent protest against the $12 million event, to be attended by foreign dignitaries including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here is what you need to know about why the funeral for Abe – Japan’s divisive but longest-serving premier – has become a lightning rod for public anger. (Read more)

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 07:30:06 am
