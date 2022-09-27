Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral Live Updates: PM Modi arrives in Tokyo; funeral to proceed amid tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to Abe. Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe’s funeral on Tuesday.

Tight security is in place for the event which has split the country and a large number of uniformed police officers have been deployed around the Budokan hall, where the funeral is being held, and major train stations. VIPs are to include US Vice President Kamala Harris, prime ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia, Narendra Modi of India and Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and European Council President Charles Michel. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled his planned attendance to focus on responding to a powerful storm, as per a Reuters update.

Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in the western city of Nara. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 8.