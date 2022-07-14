scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan.

By: AP | Tokyo |
July 14, 2022 8:24:07 pm
Former Japan leader Shinzo Abe. (AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police security for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.

Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate. Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Abe.

A suspect was arrested on the spot and is being detained for questioning. Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumored link between Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister.

