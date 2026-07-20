Japan PM says she’s running on 3 hours’ sleep—and ironing her own clothes

Japan’s prime minister says a full night’s sleep has become an exception.

Sanae Takaichi, in an unusually candid post on X, described working through weekends on budget and growth-policy documents, then returning from official duties to the domestic routines that still awaited her: cleaning the bath, dinner, washing up, laundry and light tidying.

“Zero-to-three hours” of sleep had become normal since taking office, she wrote. A five-hour rest on Marine Day, a national holiday, felt like a luxury.

The disclosure is striking not for a new policy announcement but for its plainness. Leaders routinely invoke long hours; few describe, in public, the backlog of handkerchiefs and undergarments, loose jacket buttons and frayed skirt hems that accumulate while governing a country.

Takaichi said she had spent the first weekends of July reviewing documents on Japan’s basic policies, growth strategy and regional future strategy, as her government prepared to engage in the early stages of the next fiscal year’s budget process. She also described preparing for questioning in the Diet, Japan’s parliament, and working through thousands of delayed emails until dawn.

Her holiday afternoon, she said, was spent ironing neglected laundry and sewing repairs. The task had become pressing enough that she was running short of underlayers to wear with her suits.