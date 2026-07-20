Japan PM says she’s running on 3 hours’ sleep—and ironing her own clothes

In a strikingly personal social media post, Sanae Takaichi offered a glimpse of power stripped of its usual ceremony: policy files, unanswered emails and a holiday spent catching up on laundry.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 20, 2026 09:18 PM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (File Photo)Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (File Photo)
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Japan’s prime minister says a full night’s sleep has become an exception.

Sanae Takaichi, in an unusually candid post on X, described working through weekends on budget and growth-policy documents, then returning from official duties to the domestic routines that still awaited her: cleaning the bath, dinner, washing up, laundry and light tidying.

“Zero-to-three hours” of sleep had become normal since taking office, she wrote. A five-hour rest on Marine Day, a national holiday, felt like a luxury.

The disclosure is striking not for a new policy announcement but for its plainness. Leaders routinely invoke long hours; few describe, in public, the backlog of handkerchiefs and undergarments, loose jacket buttons and frayed skirt hems that accumulate while governing a country.

Takaichi said she had spent the first weekends of July reviewing documents on Japan’s basic policies, growth strategy and regional future strategy, as her government prepared to engage in the early stages of the next fiscal year’s budget process. She also described preparing for questioning in the Diet, Japan’s parliament, and working through thousands of delayed emails until dawn.

Her holiday afternoon, she said, was spent ironing neglected laundry and sewing repairs. The task had become pressing enough that she was running short of underlayers to wear with her suits.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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