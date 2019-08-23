Toggle Menu
Japan PM reiterates that Tokyo wants South Korea to keep its promises, rebuild trust

Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday Japan still expects South Korea to keep its promises on the contentious issue of wartime forced labour and to work to rebuild trust.

Abe’s comments followed South Korea’s announcement on Thursday that it was ending an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan amid a dispute over compensation for South Koreans pressed into wartime labour during Japan’s occupation of Korea.

Relations between the East Asian neighbours began to deteriorate late last year following a South Korean Supreme Court order for Japanese companies to compensate some of their wartime forced labourers. Japan condemned the ruling, saying the matter was resolved by a 1965 treaty normalising ties.

