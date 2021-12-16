Japan PM Kishida says he has no plan to visit Beijing Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he has no plans to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing at the moment, taking what appeared to be a softer tone than Western allies who have declared a diplomatic boycott.

The US had announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 winter Olympics in China and the White House said no official delegation would be sent to the Games, in order to send China a message over its human rights record. The diplomatic boycott was also joined by Canada, Australia and Britain.

China has called the boycotts “political posturing” and a smear campaign.

Japan, a close ally of the United States, is concerned about what it perceives as growing threats from China. But it is also economically reliant on its neighbour, both as a manufacturing hub and as a customer for its automobiles and other products.

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, senior Japanese government officials are likely to skip the Games, although government officials have so far said that nothing had been decided.