scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 23, 2021
MUST READ

Japan PM Kishida making arrangements to attend COP26 climate summit

Kishida would fly to Glasgow immediately after the vote counting starts, but he may cancel his trip depending on the results of the election, the report said.

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
Updated: October 23, 2021 9:11:11 am
Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making arrangements to try and attend the U.N. climate conference set to start on Oct. 31 in Glasgow, the daily Yomiuri reported on Saturday.

His attendance at the COP26 climate summit would mark the first overseas trip for Kishida, who became premier earlier this month and is currently leading his party through a lower house election that is also set for Oct 31. Kishida would fly to Glasgow immediately after the vote counting starts, but he may cancel his trip depending on the results of the election, the report said.

Read |India set to stick to its stand at COP26: Polluters should pay

Polls show that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is likely to lose seats but maintain a majority as the ruling coalition with their partner, the Komeito party. Kishida had previously said that he would like to attend the summit remotely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 23: Latest News

Advertisement