Japan PM Kishida COVID positive, cancels African development conference trip

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel a planned trip to Tunisia to attend a key conference on African development, a person close to him said on Sunday.
Kishida, who has just returned from a week-long vacation, will work from his residence from Monday and will join the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) online, the source said, asking not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.
The prime minister developed a cough and fever on Saturday and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said separately.
The eighth TICAD and the first since 2019 is being co-hosted with the United Nations, the World Bank, and the African Union Commission. Among discussion on measures to bolster development, the gathering will look at ways to help the continent tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kishida’s infection comes as Japan experiences a record resurgence in coronavirus cases through July and August, hitting businesses in the world’s third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.
Japan’s economy grew an annualised 2.2% in the second quarter, a slower-than-expected rebound from a COVID-induced slump as uncertainty remains over whether consumption can bolster a fragile recovery.
The authorities have eschewed strict lockdowns used in China and other nations throughout the pandemic, relying on broad usage of mask wearing and social distancing to curb infections.
Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions
House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch
Who’s afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a Rajasthan airport
Dolo 650 maker Micro Labs rejects allegations of Rs 1,000 cr worth freebies to doctors
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM Lee Hsien Loong
‘Derriere la scene’: Book pays tribute to Coco Chanel through untold stories of women personalities
Uttarakhand cloudbursts: 3 bodies found, 5 missing as rescue ops continue
Madhavan’s heartwarming birthday wish for son Vedaant: ‘A big year ahead for both of us…’
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin’s Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Freedom’s questions
Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum