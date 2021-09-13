scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Japan PM contender Kishida: Will boost security policies with China in mind

The former foreign minister also stressed the importance of protecting human rights, democracy and freedom.

September 13, 2021
A contender for the chief of Japan’s ruling party, and by extension the nation’s next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Monday the country needed to let its coast guard work smoothly with self-defence forces in the face of China’s assertiveness.

The former foreign minister also stressed the importance of protecting human rights, democracy and freedom and added that, if elected, he would set up a prime ministerial aide to monitor China’s treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority.

 

