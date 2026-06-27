In a first, Japan to run overnight Shinkansen bullet train on Tokyo-Osaka route

Japan overnight Shinkansen bullet train: Japan is set to operate an overnight Shinkansen bullet train service for the first time in its history on the Tokyo-Osaka route. The move aims to meet growing travel and leisure demand during the ongoing summer season.

In a statement, JR Central announced that the special overnight service, named the Tokaido Lumiere Express, will allow passengers to depart late at night and arrive at their destination the following morning. “Lumiere” is the French word for “light.” Thus, the name reflects the idea of starting a new day with the morning light, allowing travellers to make the most of their time at their destination from early morning.

“The train will leave the Tokyo metropolitan area during the 10 p.m. hour, enabling passengers to reach the Kansai region before the first regular Shinkansen of the morning, giving travelers more time at their destination,” it said.

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During the journey, the Tokaido Lumiere Express will stop at Gifu-Hashima Station, where passengers can remain on board until morning. “The service is available only to customers who purchase the dedicated travel package,” it said.

Tokaido Lumiere Express bullet train: Date, timing, stoppages

The Tokaido Lumiere Express will make its debut on August 8, departing Tokyo at 10 pm and arriving in Osaka at 6:59 am the following morning.

During the overnight journey, the train will stop at four stations: Shinagawa, Shin-Yokohama, Gifu-Hashima, and Kyoto. The passengers will be allowed to board only at Tokyo, Shinagawa and Shin-Yokohama.

“The train will park at Gifu-Hashima Station for approximately 6 hours from midnight (24:00) until around 6:00 AM the following morning. Shinkansen doors will be opened for about 30 minutes after arrival and prior to departure. Under the guidance of staff, passengers may use the vending machines and designated smoking areas inside the ticket gates. Other station facilities will not be available, and passengers are strictly prohibited from exiting through the station ticket gates to the outside,” JR Central said in a release.

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"Tokaido Lumiere Express" — Overview Schedule & Boarding/Alighting Stations 🟢 Departure — Saturday, 8 August 2026 Boarding Stations 🚉 Tokyo Station, Shinagawa Station, Shin-Yokohama Station ⚠️ Passengers cannot alight at Shinagawa or Shin-Yokohama stations 🟠 Arrival — Sunday, 9 August 2026 Alighting Stations 🚉 Kyoto Station, Shin-Osaka Station ⚠️ Passengers cannot board at Kyoto Station 🗺️ Full Itinerary Tokyo Departure 22:00 Boarding Shinagawa Departure 22:07 Boarding Shin-Yokohama Departure 22:18 Boarding Overnight Stop Train will park overnight Gifu-Hashima Kyoto Arrival 06:44 Alighting Shin-Osaka Arrival 06:59 Alighting Express InfoGenIE

Tokaido Lumiere Express bullet train: Ticket booking, fare

According to JR Central, ticket bookings for the Tokaido Lumiere Express will open at 2 pm on July 3. Passengers can book their tickets through the JR Central Tours official website and mobile application.

The fare for an Ordinary Car Reserved Seat from Tokyo to Shin-Osaka is 15,000 yen (inclusive of tax). “In addition to Ordinary Cars, Green Car (First Class) packages and child-priced products will also be available for purchase,” it added.

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JR Central has also issued several important advisories for passengers travelling on the special overnight bullet train service. It said there will be no kiosk or onboard sales cart service while the train is parked overnight at Gifu-Hashima Station.

The company further noted that routine track and facility maintenance will be carried out at Gifu-Hashima Station during the train’s overnight halt. As a result, passengers may experience noise and vibrations inside the train compartments during this period. In addition, smoking is strictly prohibited throughout the train, including in all vestibules and restrooms.