Japan to launch Supreme Class on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains with private luxury cabins

Japan is set to introduce Supreme Class, a new premium travel category featuring private luxury cabins on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains. (Image: JR West)

Supreme class on Shinkansen bullet train in Japan: Japan is set to introduce Supreme Class, a new premium seating class, on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train network, from October 1, 2026. It is expected to offer more comfort, better facilities and enhanced services than the existing Green Car.

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In a statement, JR West said the new class has been designed to meet the changing needs of passengers, offering a comfortable travel experience for business trips, leisure journeys and private travel.

“The new premium class will be called Supreme Class. The name reflects the highest level of quality and service, positioned above the Green Car,” it said.