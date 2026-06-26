Japan to launch Supreme Class on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains with private luxury cabins

Japan will introduce Supreme Class luxury cabins on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains, offering private premium travel with enhanced comfort and exclusive amenities.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJun 26, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Japan is set to introduce Supreme Class, a new premium travel category featuring private luxury cabins on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains. (Image: JR West)Japan is set to introduce Supreme Class, a new premium travel category featuring private luxury cabins on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains. (Image: JR West)
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Supreme class on Shinkansen bullet train in Japan: Japan is set to introduce Supreme Class, a new premium seating class, on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train network, from October 1, 2026. It is expected to offer more comfort, better facilities and enhanced services than the existing Green Car.

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In a statement, JR West said the new class has been designed to meet the changing needs of passengers, offering a comfortable travel experience for business trips, leisure journeys and private travel.

“The new premium class will be called Supreme Class. The name reflects the highest level of quality and service, positioned above the Green Car,” it said.

Private space in Supreme Class Cabin (Image: JR West) Private space in Supreme Class Cabin (Image: JR West)

Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train supreme class cabin features

The Supreme Class on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen will initially offer two types of premium accommodation: a fully private Cabin and a semi-private premium Seat, with the latter scheduled to be introduced in 2027. The fully private cabins will be available in Car 7 and Car 10, with one cabin in each car.

Supreme Class Cabin on Car 7 (Image: JR West) Supreme Class Cabin on Car 7 (Image: JR West)
  • Car 7: Features a spacious private cabin that can accommodate up to two passengers. It includes sofa-style seating, and the seats are fixed and do not rotate.
  • Car 10: Offers a private cabin designed for single occupancy. Like Car 7, its seat is fixed and does not rotate.
Supreme Class Cabin on Car 10 (Image: JR West) Supreme Class Cabin on Car 10 (Image: JR West)

Features:

  • Private cabin with electronic locking door
  • Premium reclining seat with leg rest
  • Individually controlled lighting, climate control and announcements via a dedicated tablet
  • Dedicated high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Complimentary onboard food and beverages
  • Exclusive items available for purchase
  • Available only on Nozomi and Hikari services

How to book Supreme Class Cabin tickets on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train

According to JR West, the first Supreme Class service will operate on Nozomi No. 1, departing Tokyo at 6 am on October 1, 2026. The ticket reservations will open at 5:30 am on September 15 and can be booked through the Express Reservation and Smart EX booking platforms.

The Supreme Class will be introduced in a phased manner on N700S 16-car Shinkansen trainsets operating between Tokyo and Hakata. From October 2026, around 12 Supreme Class services per day (both directions combined) are planned.

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Supreme Class Seat (semi-private type) (Image: JR West) Supreme Class Seat (semi-private type) (Image: JR West)

Supreme Class Cabin fares on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train: Full ticket prices

 

Shinkansen Cabin Fares

One-way Adult Fares | Car 7 & Car 10
💴 Route-wise Cabin Fares  6 Routes
Route Cabin (Car 7) Cabin (Car 10)
Tokyo–Nagoya ¥46,840 ¥32,440
Tokyo–Shin-Osaka ¥60,500 ¥42,100
Tokyo–Okayama ¥74,090 ¥51,490
Tokyo–Hiroshima ¥86,240 ¥59,640
Tokyo–Hakata ¥90,220 ¥63,620
Shin-Osaka–Hakata ¥72,510 ¥49,910
Tokyo–Hakata is the costliest route at ¥90,220 (Car 7), while Tokyo–Nagoya is the most affordable at ¥32,440 (Car 10).
Express InfoGenIE
 

Facilities in the Supreme Class Cabin on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains

According to JR West, every cabin will have:

  • Electronic lock linked to Smart EX/Express Reservation
  • Unlocking by IC card or QR code
  • Automatic locking
  • Luggage compartment for an airline carry-on size suitcase
  • Large work table
  • Electrically adjustable lumbar support
  • Individual lighting and air-conditioning controls
  • Mobile ordering through the onboard tablet
  • Dedicated Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth seat speakers
  • Transparent 5G glass antenna (world’s first on railway rolling stock)
  • Traditional Japanese crafts decorating cabin interiors
Supreme Class Seat (semi-private type) (Image: JR West) Supreme Class Seat (semi-private type) (Image: JR West)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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