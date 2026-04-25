Japan wildfires rage: Over 1,000 firefighters battle flames as 3,000 flee Otsuchi

More than 1,000 firefighters are reportedly struggling to contain two rapidly moving wildfires in northern Japan, as flames edge closer to residential areas and force over 3,000 people to evacuate from the town of Otsuchi, reported news agency Reuters.

The fires, which broke out earlier this week in mountainous terrain in Iwate Prefecture, have burned through around 730 hectares, making it one of the largest wildfire events recorded in the country. Evacuation orders now cover 1,541 households, roughly a third of the town’s population.

Difficult conditions, including dry weather, strong winds and hilly terrain, have hampered containment efforts. Fire crews on the ground are being supported by helicopters from multiple prefectures and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, which are carrying out aerial water drops.