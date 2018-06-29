Japan industrial output falls slightly, labour market tightens in May

Industrial ouput in Japan falls in May, as jobless rate also sees a dip. (Representational) Industrial ouput in Japan falls in May, as jobless rate also sees a dip. (Representational)

Japan’s industrial output fell less than expected in May and the jobless rate hit its lowest in more than 25 years, adding to hopes the economy would return to growth in the second quarter. Industrial output fell 0.2 percent in May from the previous month, official data showed on Friday, less than the median forecast for a 1.1 percent decline and following a 0.5 percent increase in April.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expected output to rise 0.4 percent in June and rise 0.8 percent in July. The jobless rate fell in May to 2.2 percent, the lowest in 25 years and seven months as companies grapple with labour shortages.

Japan’s economy is expected to rebound in the second quarter from a contraction in the first quarter that ended the longest growth streak since the 1980s bubble economy.

Economists expect output to continue to rise gradually as overseas economies gather strength, but trade friction with the United States poses risks to the outlook for Japanese growth.

Output fell in May due to a 6.9 percent decline in production of vehicles and a 1.9 decline in output of steel, the data showed. Labour market data showed the jobs-to-applicants ratio, a measure of demand for workers, rose to 1.60 from 1.59 in April to the highest since January 1974.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App