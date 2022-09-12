scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Japan govt to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing -FNN

The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo.(AP/File)

Japan’s government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.

Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television programme on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.

Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:19:54 am
Watch: Fans wearing India jerseys ‘not allowed’ inside stadium, share video recounting ordeal

