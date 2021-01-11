scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | January 11, 2021 4:26:32 am
Still, Brazil's Health Ministry said it has been notified by Japan's authorities that the new variant has 12 mutations. (Representational)

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil’s Amazonas state, Japan’s Health Ministry said on Sunday, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered.

“At the moment, there is no proof showing the new variant found in those from Brazil is high in infectiousness,” Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a health ministry briefing.

Still, Brazil’s Health Ministry said it has been notified by Japan’s authorities that the new variant has 12 mutations, and one of them has already been identified also in the variants found in the United Kingdom and in South Africa.

“It implies in a potential higher virus infectiousness,” it said of the four travellers who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on January 2, a man in his forties had a problem breathing, a woman in her thirties had a headache and sore throat and a man in his teens had a fever, while a woman in her teens showed no symptoms, the health ministry said.

All travellers are in quarantine at Tokyo’s airport, Brazil’s Health Ministry said. After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital on Thursday. Nationwide cases have totaled about 289,000, with 4,061 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

