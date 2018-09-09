Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Japan finds first swine fever case in 26 years

Japan finds first swine fever case in 26 years

The fever, a different kind from the African swine fever that has broken out in China, was found in a farm in central Japan's Gifu city, the ministry said.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published: September 9, 2018 12:07:03 pm
Japan finds first swine fever case in 26 years The FAO said last week it was almost certain to spread from China to other Asian countries. (AP/File)

Japan’s agriculture ministry said on Sunday it had confirmed the country’s first outbreak of swine fever in 26 years and suspended exports of pork and wild boar meat. The fever, a different kind from the African swine fever that has broken out in China, was found in a farm in central Japan’s Gifu city, the ministry said.

Swine fever occurs among pigs and wild boar, and is not infectious to humans, the ministry said in a statement.

African swine fever was detected in China in early August and has been found in 18 farms or abattoirs in six provinces, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO said last week it was almost certain to spread from China to other Asian countries.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement