scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance

In a statement, prefectural authorities said a pharmacist found several black particles in one vial of Moderna vaccine upon checking for foreign substances before its use.

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
September 1, 2021 10:55:15 am
Moderna has said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified from the issue. (Reuters image for representation)

Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture said it has found another vial of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine suspected of containing a foreign substance and has put the rest of the lot on hold.

In a statement on Tuesday, prefectural authorities said a pharmacist found several black particles in one vial upon checking for foreign substances before the vaccine’s use.

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna shots last week after being notified of contamination in some of the supply. Moderna and Spanish pharma company Rovi, which bottles Moderna vaccines, have said the cause could be a manufacturing issue, and European safety regulators have launched an investigation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Moderna has said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified from the issue. Kanagawa prefecture said the vaccine’s domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, had collected the vial with the suspected contaminant, and that about 3,790 people had already received shots from the same lot.

More Moderna shots were temporarily halted in two regions of Japan this week for what appears to be a separate issue of bits of the vials’ rubber stopper breaking off when needles are incorrectly inserted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement