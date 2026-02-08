Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi forges stunning election win

Polls opened across Japan on Sunday in parliamentary elections that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes will deliver a clear victory. (File Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition secured a sweeping election victory, setting the stage for her ambitious agenda of tax cuts and increased military spending aimed at countering China.

As Japan’s first female leader, often likened to Britain’s “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to win as many as 328 of the 465 seats in the lower house.

The LDP alone surpassed the 233 seats needed for a majority within hours of polls closing, and together with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), is expected to achieve a supermajority that will ease her legislative path.

Speaking after the results, Takaichi emphasized that the election represented a turning point in economic and security policy. She acknowledged that her proposals had sparked opposition but insisted that the public mandate required her to pursue them with determination.

At 64, she had called the rare winter snap election to capitalize on her strong approval ratings since taking over the LDP late last year. Her straightforward style and hardworking image resonated with voters, though her nationalist leanings and promises of tax cuts unsettled financial markets and strained relations with China.

The election was held amid heavy snowfall, with residents braving harsh conditions to cast their ballots. In Niigata prefecture, teacher Kazushige Cho described Takaichi as offering a sense of direction that inspired confidence.

Yet her pledge to suspend the 8% sales tax on food raised concerns among investors about Japan’s already heavy debt burden. Analysts warned that her fiscal plans left unanswered questions about funding, even as she promised to balance tax relief with sustainability.

Business leaders welcomed her victory as a return to political stability, while her popularity has sparked a cultural phenomenon dubbed “sanakatsu,” with everyday items she uses becoming highly sought after.

Internationally, her win drew attention: U.S. President Donald Trump offered his full endorsement and invited her to the White House, while China reacted warily.

Takaichi’s earlier comments on Taiwan had already triggered tensions with Beijing, which responded with economic countermeasures. Observers believe her strengthened mandate will accelerate defense initiatives, further unsettling China. Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stressed the need to bolster security while maintaining dialogue, but analysts noted that Beijing is unlikely to welcome her rise.