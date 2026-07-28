Several killed in Japan after 7.1 magnitude earthquake triggers mall explosion: Report

Several people are feared killed inside a shopping mall that partially collapsed after an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck Japan’s Kumamoto on Tuesday afternoon, reports stated.

Japan’s local media reported that there was an explosion at the Aeon Mall in Kumamoto following the massive earthquake. It remains unclear how many people were trapped inside the mall when the second floor suddenly collapsed, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported, citing fire officials.

The report added that close to 50 people were injured in the blast, and police said that “quite a few” were presumed dead in the explosion at the Aeon Mall, Reuters reported, citing broadcaster TBS.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the southern main island of Kyushu around 4:30 pm (local time), with 300,000 people being directed to evacuation shelters by rescue teams. Several people who were travelling on a high-speed train at the time of the quake were also injured, reports stated.

An Aeon Mall spokesperson said that customers and employees were evacuated after the earthquake, and the exact reason behind the explosion at the mall remains unclear.

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi informed that 300 members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces would be sent to Southern Japan to help with disaster relief measures.