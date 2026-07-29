Japan earthquake death toll rises to 13 as rescuers search for missing

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 29, 2026 08:08 AM IST
Person on a bike passes by collapsed houses, a day after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture (Photo/AP)Person on a bike passes by collapsed houses, a day after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture (Photo/AP)
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that 13 people were confirmed dead after a powerful earthquake struck the southern Japanese city of Kumamoto.

“There are people who are still waiting to be rescued, and it’s a race against time,” Takaichi said. “We will marshal all available resources on the ground to save and rescue as many people as possible.”

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon.

The Japanese PM expressed her condolences to the families of those who died in the quake and extended her sympathies to everyone affected by the disaster.

She also urged residents in the quake-hit areas to prioritise their health and safety, warning them to take precautions against the intense summer heat as rescue and relief operations continued.

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