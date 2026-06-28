Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts northeastern Japan; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Japan’s northeastern coast early Sunday, shaking parts of Iwate and neighbouring prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake hit at 7.25 am local time off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 40 km. Tremors were also felt in Aomori Prefecture and other nearby areas.

The latest temblor comes days after a stronger 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the same region on Thursday. The JMA had initially estimated the quake at magnitude 7.0 before revising it upward to 7.2.

Authorities have cautioned that further aftershocks are possible. The recent string of earthquakes, coupled with the ongoing typhoon season, has raised concerns over the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas.