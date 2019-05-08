Car ploughs into kindergarten children in Japan, leaves four injured

Four kindergarten children were critically injured after a car rammed into them in western Japan’s Shiga region on Wednesday, news agency AFP reported. Fifteen children and their teachers were on the pavement near a crossing when the vehicle crashed into them. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the injured children are aged between two to three years and have been shifted to a local hospital.

“The accident occurred on a road in Ogaya in Otsu City,” a police spokesman told AFP. “A car hit a line of about 15 nursery school children out walking. Several people were injured,” he added.

Footage on local media in the aftermath of the accident showed the car had veered up off the road and onto the pavement. A second car also appeared damaged in the accident.

There was no immediate detail on who was driving the car or how the vehicle veered off the road into the group of children in the city of Otsu.

Japan has seen a rise in fatal accidents caused by elderly drivers. Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan — more than a quarter of the total — in 2016, according to the National Police Agency. Most accidents caused by elderly drivers resulted from them mixing up the accelerator and the brake or losing control of the steering wheel.