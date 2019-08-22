In rare mishap, Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train runs for a minute with door wide open

In a rare mishap Wednesday, Japan’s ‘Shinkansen’ bullet train ran at the speed of 280 kilometres for nearly a minute with one of its door wide open. No one was injured in the incident.

The Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No. 46 from Sendai station in northeastern Japan, with 340 passengers onboard, made an emergency stop shortly after departure when the conductor spotted a warning sign showing one of the doors of the carriage open.

“The conductor checked the carriage and found that the door was completely open,” an East Japan Railway spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

“The incident occurred after a janitor mistakenly left the carriage door unlocked so that they could manually open and close,” the spokesperson added. The train resumed its journey after a check-up.

Running at 320 km per hour, the Shinkansen is known worldwide for its safety and punctuality. In its five decades of operations, not a single accident has been reported. The train also issues apologies and delay certificates in the rare cases that it’s late.

The Shinkansen sees an average delay of less than a minute a year.

(Inputs from AFP)