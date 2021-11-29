Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure will take effect Tuesday.

The decision means Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

Over the weekend, Japan tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities.

Many countries have moved to tighten their borders after the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in a number of nations.