Japan announces fivefold increase in visa and residency charges from July 1

Japan will increase visa fees for foreign travellers by five times from July 1, marking its first fee revision since 1978 as it seeks to align charges with inflation and other G7 economies. (source: pexels)
The Japanese Government announced a fivefold increase in visa costs for all foreigners on Friday. From July 1 onwards, single-entry foreign visa fees will rise from the current Rs 1755.27 to Rs 8776.36. Multi-entry visas will be Rs 17547.49 from Rs 3509.50.
The visa fee revision, the first since 1978, was introduced to account for inflation and currency fluctuations, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the BBC reported. The move comes as the Japanese yen has steadily weakened since 2021 and is hovering near its lowest level in nearly four decades. Despite the increase, Motegi said the government does not expect the higher fees to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.
Alongside this, the post-pandemic travel resurgence has caused a rise in tourists in Japan. A record of 42.7 million international tourists was welcomed by the country in 2025.
Beyond visa fees
The country’s Upper House passed a bill in May to raise other costs related to foreigners.
The statutory ceiling for permanent residence applications will reach up to Rs 1,75,474.89, under that revision, which is 30 times the current upper ceiling of Rs 5,849.16. It will cost up to Rs 58,491.63 in order to change the residency status or to extend the period of the stay.
The Japanese Government are pushing for cost hikes to align its visa and residency tied fees closer to those of the other G7 economies.
For example, in the US, the non-immigrant visa application costs from $185 to $315. A standard short-term visa for the UK with a maximum duration of six months costs $135 for foreigners.
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(This article has been curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern in The Indian Express)
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