Japan announces fivefold increase in visa and residency charges from July 1

Japan will increase visa fees for foreign travellers by five times from July 1, marking its first fee revision since 1978 as it seeks to align charges with inflation and other G7 economies. (source: pexels)

The Japanese Government announced a fivefold increase in visa costs for all foreigners on Friday. From July 1 onwards, single-entry foreign visa fees will rise from the current Rs 1755.27 to Rs 8776.36. Multi-entry visas will be Rs 17547.49 from Rs 3509.50.

The visa fee revision, the first since 1978, was introduced to account for inflation and currency fluctuations, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the BBC reported. The move comes as the Japanese yen has steadily weakened since 2021 and is hovering near its lowest level in nearly four decades. Despite the increase, Motegi said the government does not expect the higher fees to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.