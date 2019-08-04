Toggle Menu
Japan: 6.2 magnitude quake jolts Fukushima, no tsunami warning

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

The epicentre of the 7.23 p.m. (1023 GMT) earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and measured at a depth of 50 km (30 miles), the agency said. There were no were immediate reports of damage. (Photo: Google Maps) 

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit off the coast of northeastern Japan on Sunday but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the 7.23 p.m. (1023 GMT) earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and measured at a depth of 50 km (30 miles), the agency said. There were no were immediate reports of damage.

