Tokyo to Nagoya in 40 minutes: Japan approves 500 kmph high-speed Maglev train project

Maglev train in Japan: Japan has approved the construction of a new high-speed maglev train line connecting Tokyo (Shinagawa) and Nagoya. According to The Japan Times, Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki informed the assembly on Tuesday about the planned construction of the Shizuoka section of the Chuo Shinkansen maglev line, ending a nine-year deadlock. The project had been stalled since 2017 due to concerns over its potential environmental impact.

According to the report, the Shizuoka section is considered to be the most challenging part of the Chuo Shinkansen maglev line, which will connect Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station with Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture.

Maglev train in Japan to cut Tokyo-Nagoya travel time

According to Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central), the new maglev train will operate at a maximum speed of 500 kmph. The Chuo Shinkansen maglev service will reduce travel time between Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station and Nagoya Station to around 40 minutes, while the journey from Shinagawa to Osaka will take only about 67 minutes.

Currently, the journey takes about 86 minutes from Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station to Nagoya and about 134 minutes to Osaka on the Tokaido Shinkansen, which has been in operation for more than 60 years.

This new high-speed line will link Shinagawa and Nagoya via Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Shizuoka, Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

JR Central now expects the Chuo Shinkansen maglev line to open in 2036. According to the report, the estimated construction cost has increased significantly due to challenging construction conditions. The initial cost estimate of ¥5.5 trillion was revised to ¥7 trillion in 2021 and further increased to ¥11 trillion in October last year.

Source: JR Central Report 2024 Source: JR Central Report 2024

What is a Maglev train? Inside the technology behind Japan’s 500 kmph high-speed train

According to JR Central, the Superconducting Maglev System is an advanced Japanese technology that allows trains to run without touching the rails. Unlike conventional trains that use wheels and tracks, maglev trains use magnetic forces between superconducting magnets on the train and coils along the guideway.

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“To obtain a strong propulsion force, the superconducting magnet utilizes the “superconductivity” phenomenon, whereby electrical resistance vanishes when a particular substance is brought below a certain temperature, which enables the vehicle to levitate about 10 cm, making it possible to operate safely in earthquake-prone Japan. These features make it possible to travel at an ultra-high speed of 500 km/h in a stable manner, unlike conventional railways,” it said.