Who was James Weston Higginbotham? Missing US student found dead in Japan

James Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University engineering student from Alabama, has been found dead near Kyoto after going missing during a family trip to Japan, ending a days-long search operation. (Image via @ Facebook/Mayor Nick Derzis)

James Higginbotham, an American student who went missing during a family holiday in Japan, has been found dead near Kyoto, according to a statement shared by his mother on Facebook.

The body of Higginbotham, 20, from Hoover in Alabama in the US, was found in a mountainous area by a volunteer search-and-rescue team. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Our family is heartbroken,” his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, wrote in a Facebook post. “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.”

James studied sustainable engineering

James, an engineering student at Auburn University, was last seen leaving a train station in Kyoto on May 29. His mother said his phone stopped working later that night, and its location services were turned off. Before that, she had been tracking his movements through the Life360 app. His parents believe he may have been heading towards a nearby hiking trail.