Who was James Weston Higginbotham? Missing US student found dead in Japan

James Higginbotham, an Auburn University student from Alabama, was found dead near Kyoto days after disappearing during a family vacation in Japan.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readJun 7, 2026 01:54 PM IST
James Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University engineering student from Alabama, has been found dead near Kyoto after going missing during a family trip to Japan, ending a days-long search operation. (Image via @ Facebook/Mayor Nick Derzis)James Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University engineering student from Alabama, has been found dead near Kyoto after going missing during a family trip to Japan, ending a days-long search operation. (Image via @ Facebook/Mayor Nick Derzis)
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James Higginbotham, an American student who went missing during a family holiday in Japan, has been found dead near Kyoto, according to a statement shared by his mother on Facebook.

The body of Higginbotham, 20, from Hoover in Alabama in the US, was found in a mountainous area by a volunteer search-and-rescue team. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Our family is heartbroken,” his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, wrote in a Facebook post. “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.”

James studied sustainable engineering

James, an engineering student at Auburn University, was last seen leaving a train station in Kyoto on May 29. His mother said his phone stopped working later that night, and its location services were turned off. Before that, she had been tracking his movements through the Life360 app. His parents believe he may have been heading towards a nearby hiking trail.

Japanese authorities launched a large search operation involving around 100 police officers, search dogs and helicopters, but couldn’t trace him during the initial three-day search. His body was found later by a volunteer rescue group.

The family had travelled to Japan to celebrate the high school graduation of James’s younger brother. Nancy Higginbotham, mother of James Higginbotham, earlier said she thought her son may have wanted some time alone, reported CNN.

He disappeared on May 29 while on a family holiday in Japan. Before going missing, he reportedly had a disagreement with his mother over the use of ChatGPT and the environmental resources needed to power AI systems. After leaving his family in Kyoto, he boarded a train and visited several shops. Shortly afterwards, the location-sharing feature on his phone was switched off, something his family said was unusual for him.

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CCTV footage later showed Weston walking alone in Kyoto’s Yamashina area near a hiking trail leading into the nearby forests. Search efforts by Japanese authorities were hampered by heavy rain and strong winds caused by a storm.

James was passionate about protecting environment

James “Weston” Higginbotham was a 20-year-old engineering student from Hoover, Alabama, who loved nature, hiking and travelling.

A student at Auburn University, Weston was studying sustainability engineering and was passionate about protecting the environment. About a year ago, he became vegan and spent much of his time learning about environmental issues. His mother told CNN that he was always reading, educating himself and exploring the world around him.

Weston was known for his love of adventure and the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, often setting off on long walks and trails on his own. His mother recalled, while speaking to CNN, that James had once called her at 3 am while hiking alone in the Pyrenees mountains just to watch the sunrise.

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Friends and family say that James was curious, independent and eager to experience different cultures. According to his mother, his dream was to travel the world, visit mountains and natural landscapes, and immerse himself in local cultures.

Following news of Weston’s death, Auburn University President Christopher Roberts said the community lost ‘a valued member of the Auburn Family’.

“On behalf of Auburn University, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham, who died while traveling in Japan,” Roberts said in a statement to CNN.

Also Read | Six-day search for American student in Japan’s Kyoto continues after argument with mother over ChatGPT use

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis called him ‘a young man of remarkable character’ whose loss had deeply affected the entire community.

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James’s mother said Weston will be remembered as someone who loved nature, learning and exploring the world, and who always wanted to discover new places and cultures.

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