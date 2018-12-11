Jamal Khashoggi, other journalists honored as Time ‘Person of the Year’

Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was murdered at his country’s Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” alongside several other journalists. Khashoggi was a prominent critic of Riyadh and a legal resident of the United States.

Advertising

A Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The magazine also honored Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, currently imprisoned in Myanmar. The staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members who were killed in a June shooting were also honored.