Jamal Khashoggi murder: 5 sentenced to death

Khashoggi was ambushed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year. (Photo: Reuters) Khashoggi was ambushed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year. (Photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul in October last year.

The public prosecutor said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was investigated in the case, but not charged, and was released.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 last year. The CIA and some Western countries believe the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, ordered the killing, which Saudi officials deny.

Khashoggi was ambushed and dismembered by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to finalise paperwork for his marriage to Hatice Cengiz.

