Jamaat leader’s wife, son caught for bribing voters with fake notes in Bangladesh

A Jamaat-e-Islami leader’s wife and son were among four people arrested for allegedly trying to bribe voters using fake notes in Bangladesh, which is going to crucial polls on Sunday

The arrests were made after police on Friday raided the house of Amir Shahadat, chief of Jamaat’s west unit at Sadar Upazila after getting tip-off about attempts to buy votes, bdnews reported.

The Jamaat leader fled the scene, but his son Jaharul Islam, wife Hafiza Khatun and two assistants were arrested.

As many as 39 counterfeit notes of Tk 1,000 denomination was recovered from the house, said the police.

Bangladesh’s Election Commission last week allowed Jamaat-e-Islami, a crucial ally of jailed former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Opposition BNP, to contest the general elections, two months after it scraped the fundamentalist party’s registration

The Jamaat is contesting from 25 seats in the parliamentary polls with ‘sheaf of paddy’, the electoral symbol of the BNP.