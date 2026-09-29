In US, Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’ in coming months amid Ukraine, Iran conflicts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at Asia Society after the United Nations General Assemblys high-level week, in New York on Monday. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned of a “major food crisis” in the coming months amid fertiliser shortages and disruptions to grain shipments caused by the Ukraine and Iran-Gulf conflicts. He also said the combined impact of energy, food, fertiliser and financial pressures is proving “very very stressful” for Global South economies.

Speaking at a conversation hosted by the Asia Society in New York Monday, Jaishankar said the Ukraine war and the Iran-Gulf conflict had had a “devastating impact” on Global South economies, news agency PTI reported.

“… this is a big concern for us, which is, if you look at these two conflicts, the Ukraine and now the Iran-Gulf conflict, they’ve actually had a devastating impact on Global South economies,” he said.