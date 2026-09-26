‘Serial practitioner of terrorism’: Jaishankar tears into Pakistan at UN after Shehbaz Sharif raises Kashmir

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, saying arguments aimed at normalising terrorism and seeking immunity from its consequences would not be accepted, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised Kashmir and the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict in his UN speech.

Without naming Pakistan or Sharif, Jaishankar described the country as a “serial practitioner of terrorism” and said attempts to normalise terrorism or claim immunity from its consequences would not stand. He also asserted India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.

#WATCH | New York: Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar says, “A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the… pic.twitter.com/9MS2KwFRjj — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

“A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with a cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered,” Jaishankar said.

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The remarks came after Sharif used his Friday address to speak about the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Sharif credited US President Donald Trump for what he described as his “timely intervention” and again raised the Kashmir issue, arguing that a “just and fair solution” was necessary to prevent another escalation in South Asia.

Jaishankar: ‘Terrorism cannot be normalised’

Addressing the General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said terrorism remained a persistent threat to international peace.

He argued that the problem becomes a direct challenge to the international order when terrorism is state-sponsored and has a cross-border dimension. India, he said, would continue to press for accountability for governments that support such practices.

Jaishankar also called for a strict approach towards terrorism financing, saying financial networks supporting terror should be exposed and countered.

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India’s position, he said, was that diplomatic relationships and goodwill could not be separated from the issue of terrorism. He added that any understanding based on such a premise would naturally come under scrutiny.

India stresses right to self-defence

The comments follow India’s repeated references at the UN this week to cross-border terrorism and its right to defend itself. First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot had made a similar argument in India’s Right of Reply to Sharif’s address, saying India would continue to exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism.

Jaishankar flags Gulf conflict, shipping risks

He also raised the conflict in the Gulf and its wider consequences, particularly for countries that are not directly involved in the fighting.

Jaishankar warned that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers using international waterways were “unacceptable” and called for restraint, de-escalation, civilian protection and uninterrupted movement of energy and commerce.

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“In a globalised world, the effects of war are felt worldwide. Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say. This Assembly must face up to the true state of affairs. This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers transiting international waterways is simply unacceptable. India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure the protection of civilians, and maintain the uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce,” the EAM said.

#WATCH | New York: Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar says, “New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf, and from… pic.twitter.com/b5XUCAHR6e — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

He added, “The conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth year, is equally concerning. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, endless war must give way now to an end to war. India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace.”

India highlights its role in the Global South

Jaishankar also used the address to highlight India’s humanitarian and development assistance. He said India had supplied medical assistance to conflict zones, areas affected by epidemics and countries struck by natural disasters. He cited India’s response to the Nepal flash floods and the Venezuela earthquake.

He also pointed to India’s programmes in food, medicine, energy, fertilisers and livelihood creation, as well as capacity-building initiatives across the Global South, particularly in Africa.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)