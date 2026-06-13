‘Violations will not be tolerated’: Rubio responds after Jaishankar protests attacks on ships carrying Indian sailors

According to the US State Department, Rubio told Jaishankar that violations of the American blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz “will not be tolerated”, while insisting that commercial vessels must comply with instructions issued by US forces operating in the region.
Jaishankar raises India’s protest
Jaishankar spoke to Rubio on Friday, hours after the Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time in less than 48 hours over attacks involving commercial vessels carrying Indian crew.
“Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” Jaishankar wrote on X.
Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.
The minister’s intervention elevated the issue from a diplomatic protest lodged through officials to a direct conversation between the two countries’ top diplomats, signalling the seriousness with which New Delhi views the incidents.
Rubio defends US actions
Responding to India’s concerns, Rubio reiterated Washington’s position that the US naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz was aimed at maintaining security and enforcing its blockade against Iranian oil shipments.
“The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
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“Violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated,” Pigott added.
Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, says, “US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary… pic.twitter.com/OvsjGBLh0a
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