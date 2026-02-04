Jaishankar and Rubio ‘welcome’ India-US trade deal, discuss critical minerals and energy security

Rubio held bilateral discussions with Jaishankar at the State Department, ahead of the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting being convened by the US on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington DC, on Tuesday (February 3), where the two discussed “formalising” bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing. Jaishankar and Rubio also “commended” the trade deal between Indian and the US.

“Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide-ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X after the meeting.

“Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests,” he said.