Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny transferred to unknown location

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred out of his prison colony

By: Reuters |
June 14, 2022 5:20:09 pm
Alexei Navalny (Reuters/File)

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred out of his prison colony and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.

“Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don’t know,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said in a statement on the Telegram app.

