Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny transferred to unknown location

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred out of his prison colony and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.
“Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don’t know,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said in a statement on the Telegram app.
