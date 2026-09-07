Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs globally

Jaguar Land Rover job cuts: Tata Group-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years. The move is a part of a strategic transformation programme aimed at simplifying its operations and improving financial performance. Currently, JLR employs 43,000 people globally.

In an exchange filing on Monday, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said that the workforce reduction is designed to support long-term sustainable growth amid increasing competition, rapidly changing markets and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

The company said the job cuts are not expected to impact direct manufacturing jobs. Wherever possible, the workforce reduction will be achieved through voluntary measures.