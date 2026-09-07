Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs globally

Jaguar Land Rover job cuts:Tata Group-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years. The move is a part of a strategic transformation programme aimed at simplifying its operations and improving financial performance. Currently, JLR employs 43,000 people globally.
In an exchange filing on Monday, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said that the workforce reduction is designed to support long-term sustainable growth amid increasing competition, rapidly changing markets and continued geopolitical uncertainty.
The company said the job cuts are not expected to impact direct manufacturing jobs. Wherever possible, the workforce reduction will be achieved through voluntary measures.
JLR has started consultations for the first round of job reductions. The company said it will provide support to employees affected by the changes and engage with trade unions and employee representatives during the transition.
The job cuts are part of JLR’s broader “Growth Reimagined” strategy, which was announced at the company’s Investor Day in June 2026. Under the programme, JLR is targeting approximately £1.7 billion in savings over the next two years. The company aims to reduce its break-even point towards around 300,000 vehicles.
“The savings are designed to enhance JLR’s ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty. The programme will reduce organisational complexity, and underpin the commitment to invest between £15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences over the next 5 years,” the filing added.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reports 56% sales growth in August
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has reported total sales of 67,753 units in the domestic and international markets in August 2026, up 56 per cent from 43,315 units sold in August 2025.
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Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 65,253 units, compared with 41,001 units in the same month last year. Meanwhile, international business sales increased 8 per cent to 2,500 units.
EV sales jump 94% YoY
Tata Motors’ electric vehicle sales, including domestic and international markets, surged 94 per cent YoY to 16,549 units in August 2026, compared with 8,540 units in August 2025. The figures include sales from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More