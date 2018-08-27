‘Multiple fatalities’ after mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, says police

United States shooting: Local media reported several people were shot, citing police sources. United States shooting: Local media reported several people were shot, citing police sources.

Multiple fatalities were feared and “many transported” to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament, Florida authorities said. The Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office is reporting that one suspect is dead at the scene after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, but it was unknown if there were other suspects involved.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay far away from the Jacksonville Landing.The department says to “stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY.”

The GLHF Game Bar at the Landing was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament at the time of the shooting.

Local outlet News4Jax said several ambulances, as well as firefighters and police officers, were on the scene, and that roads were being blocked off in the downtown area.